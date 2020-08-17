Father accused of killing son behind barn in Bolivar

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Courtesy: Getty images

BOLIVAR, Mo.– A Bolivar man is in the Polk County Jail Monday, August 17, after being accused of killing his 12-year-old son at a home in Bolivar.

Mark Webb, Bolivar chief of police, told KOLR10 that the boy was found with extensive head trauma behind a barn at the home in the 1300 block of East Parkview Sunday night.

An autopsy is planned in Springfield at 11 a.m. today, Webb said.

Officers were dispatched to the location about 10 p.m. Sunday after the boy was found lying in a grassy area behind the barn by his grandfather, the sheriff said.

No motive has been determined at this time, Webb said. A probable cause statement is being prepared for the Polk County prosecutor to consider for charges to be filed.

This is a developing story and we will update with information as it becomes available.