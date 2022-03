SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle hit another vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, according to MSHP. Witnesses say that a motorcycle was speeding south on National while a vehicle was pulling out of Darby Place. The vehicle pulled into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. MSHP will release more information once next of kin is notified.