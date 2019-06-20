Fatal motorcycle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fatal motorcycle crash with a pick-up truck happened in Springfield Wednesday, June19, at an intersection.

The motorcycle was going east while the pick-up was turning west on the intersection when the two collided.

Witnesses say the motorcycle was going over the 45 miles per hour speed limit.

The front driver side of the pick-up was hit by the motorcycle causing serious damage.

Though the pick-up driver got out with moderate injuries, the crash was fatal for the motorcycle driver.

The pick-up driver was taken to the hospital.