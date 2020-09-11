Fatal crash outside of Marshfield, may have involved a police officer

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — One man is dead after a crash outside of Marshfield Thursday, Sept. 10.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Justin Burney, 26, was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the road on eastbound Interstate 44.

The vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle. Two minors were in the second vehicle and are injured, one is in serious condition.

The Stone County Sheriff posted on Facebook that the department is grieving the loss of a Webster County officer. KOLR10 is working to confirm if Burney is that deputy.

