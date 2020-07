CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– A fatal car crash yesterday morning has left a one-year-old dead.

A car was traveling southbound on Shawnee View Drive in Camden County at about 9:50 a.m. when the vehicle struck the child. The one-year-old was in the roadway. They were pronounced deceased at the Lake Regional Hospital.

Further information is not available at this time. More information will be posted as it becomes available.