Fatal crash leaves one deceased and another trapped in their own car

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District posted on Facebook about a fatal crash involving two vehicles that struck one another head on.

Branson police arrived on Business Highway 13 and say there were only the drivers in each car.

The vehicles when they collided, according to the post, caused one car to land on its side trapping the driver inside.

The trapped driver was freed by MSHP Major Crash Team.

The now freed victim rejected transportation to the hospital by the EMS.

The roads have since been cleared of debris and treated with salt for the potential of ice.

