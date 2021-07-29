Fatal crash in front of Evangel University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A single-car crash on North Glenstone Avenue Thursday evening claimed the life of the driver of the vehicle.

The driver, a female in her 30’s, was traveling alone southbound on Glenstone Avenue on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m.

She lost control of her vehicle and began weaving between vehicles before striking a light pole.

The action caused her vehicle to roll several times before striking a tree at the entrance of Evangel University.

The driver was taken to a Springfield hospital but died from her injuries.

At this time, no other vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash and no one else was injured.

Southbound Glenstone Avenue is currently blocked at Division Street while officers investigate the crash, but officers with the Springfield Police Department says the road will be open again within an hour.