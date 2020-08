JENKINS, Mo.– A fatal car crash in Barry County has left one dead and one injured.

Lori Cupp, 42, was driving on MO 39 about three miles north of Jenkins, when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming van.

Cupp was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle remains in serious condition and was taken to Springfield Mercy.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 67th fatality for 2020.