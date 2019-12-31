Fatal collision near airport leaves driver dead, passenger wounded

Local News

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Brookline man was found deceased after a two-vehicle collision near Springfield-Branson National Airport on Monday.

Seth Bateman, 24, was driving with a female passenger on Farm Road 124 at about 5:30 p.m. in a Honda Civic, when he passed, cut in front of and quickly applied the brakes in front of a Chevrolet pickup. The pickup struck the Civic from behind, causing the Civic to skid off the roadway, overturn and eject both occupants.

Bateman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The female passenger recieved moderate injuries and was taken to Cox South Hospital. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women Vietti

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories