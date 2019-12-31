Fatal collision near airport leaves driver dead, passenger wounded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Brookline man was found deceased after a two-vehicle collision near Springfield-Branson National Airport on Monday.

Seth Bateman, 24, was driving with a female passenger on Farm Road 124 at about 5:30 p.m. in a Honda Civic, when he passed, cut in front of and quickly applied the brakes in front of a Chevrolet pickup. The pickup struck the Civic from behind, causing the Civic to skid off the roadway, overturn and eject both occupants.

Bateman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The female passenger recieved moderate injuries and was taken to Cox South Hospital. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.