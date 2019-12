BROOKLINE, Mo. — A man from Brookline is dead following a crash near the airport last night.

24-year-old Seth Bateman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol crash report says that Bateman passed, cut in front of and quickly braked in front of another vehicle, causing that vehicle to rear-end him.

Bateman’s vehicle went off the road and overturned, ejecting him and 22-year-old Taylor Bateman.

Taylor suffered moderate injuries in the crash.