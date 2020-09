EXETER, Mo.– A fatal car accident has left one dead and a teen passenger seriously injured.

Yesterday at about 6:05 p.m., Cody Selders, 25, was driving on Farm Road 2175 with one other when his vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen occupant was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and remains in serious condition. No safety devices went off in the crash. This is Troop D’s 74th fatality for 2020.