NEVADA, Mo.– A fatal car accident in Vernon County last night has resulted in two deaths.

Benjamin Rash, 21, was driving on Highway BB with Jacob Guerrero, 21, at about 9:40 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the side of the roadway and overturned. Police reports say no safety devices were deployed in the crash.

Guerrero was pronounced deceased at the scene. Rash was pronounced deceased at Nevada Regional Medical Center.

This is Troop D’s 113th and 114th fatalities of 2019.