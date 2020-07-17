Fatal accident in Jasper County leaves two dead, two injured

CARTHAGE, Mo.– A fatal car accident last night outside of Carthage has left two dead and two injured.

Baylee Shorter, 24, was driving eastbound on Route HH with one other passenger. At about 7:28 p.m., her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a second vehicle being driven by Jessida Batie, 17. Batie’s vehicle had a 12-year-old passenger.

Batie was pronounced dead at the scene. Shorter was taken to Mercy Hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

The two passengers were taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.