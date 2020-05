DADE COUNTY, Mo.– A fatal car accident in Dade County has left one person dead.

Forrest Muse, 59, was driving westbound on Dade 132 outside of Everton when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The crash happened at about 5:00 p.m. yesterday.

The crash report says no safety device was deployed.

This is the 41st fatality for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D in 2020.