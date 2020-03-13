Fatal accident in Camden county leaves two dead, one injured

Local News

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A fatal accident yesterday in Camden county has left two dead and one injured.

John Slaven, 50, was driving northbound on MO 5 along with passenger Cheryl Barton, 49, when a second vehicle driving south crossed the center line and struck the car head-on.

Barton was pronounced dead at the scene. Slaven was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he then died. The driver of the other car suffered moderate injuries.

The crash report said no safety devices were deployed in Slaven’s car.

