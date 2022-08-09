NIXA, Mo. – It’s National Farmers’ Market Week and local growers are receiving a much-needed gift from the sky.

The rain is set to help farmers moving forward.

Tuesday, vendors were stationed at the Greater Springfield Farmers’ Market.

While the rain wasn’t great for sales, farmers said long-term, it is exactly what they needed.

“One of the things we do is we sell beef,” said Spencer Boyd with The Red Fern Farm. “Our beef is all grass-fed only. When you don’t get any rain, it makes it really hard, especially when we’re feeding hay in the winter, to get a second cutting in. I think that’s what most of us that are in the cattle side are really worried about. I don’t know that we’re going to get a second cutting this year.”

Boyd said price increases at the store might be drawing more people into shopping with him.

“Before at a farmers’ market, maybe we were on par or a little more expensive,” said Boyd. “I think now we’re pretty close to what a grocery store price is.”

Whether it’s bees or cattle helping make the product, farmers said the weather impacts it all.

Hanna Price, with High Five Honey, said every little bit of rain counts.

“After we got a bunch of rain, we had a good flow for like a couple of weeks because everything was sprouting and the bees were able to get out and collect that nectar,” said Price. “Then it dried up. It’s pretty much a drought out there. They’re not able to collect what they need. We got a bunch of rain in the spring than a really hot, dry summer. Hopefully, this rain that we’re getting right now will help boost them up right before winter.”