Farmer’s change in routine leads to lottery win

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – A Missouri man recently changed his morning routine and ended up winning a big lottery prize.

Just like he would any other day, William Davis of Shell Knob stopped at a White Oak Station in Ridgedale before going to work.

But instead of buying his usual $5 or $10 ticket, he chose a $20 scratcher. He scratched the ticket in his truck and uncovered a $100,000 prize!

“It blew me away. I was speechless, I’ve never known anyone to win the huge money.” William Davis

Once it sunk in that he had won, he shared the good news with his family via a Facebook chat.

Davis summed it up with a simple, “Wow, it is real!”