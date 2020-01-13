Farm Bureau wants to improve Missouri’s rural broadband reach

Mo. — Missouri is one of the worst states in rural broadband reach and officials with the Farm Bureau want to change that.

MissouriNet reports the bureau wants the state’s Broadband Grant Program to stick around.

The 5 million dollar effort to expand rural broadband access expires next August.

Farm Bureau officials say rural broadband is critical for economic development and is a way to keep young people interested in farming.

They want to continue funding broadband expansion and to keep the program going indefinitely.

