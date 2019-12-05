Family whose home was damaged by tornado gifted Disney trip

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Christmas came early for a young boy and his family.

Thanks to the Walmart Heritage Group, Santa was on hand at the Walmart Museum to surprise young Anthony Elson with a gift on the high seas. The Elsons’ home suffered tornado damage in October, and Danielle Elson was worried she wouldn’t be able to give Anthony a traditional Christmas.

That’s when the Heritage Group stepped in to help.

“We’re going on a Disney boat,” Danielle Elson said. “Santa showed up and gave us tickets to a Disney cruise!”

Anthony Elson said he’s excited to meet Mickey Mouse on the Disney cruise.