Family sues over death of Missouri worker in wood chipper

by: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo (AP).– The family of a 38-year-old man who died after falling into a wood chipper at a St. Joseph sawmill is suing the manufacturer of the machine.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the minor children of Joshua Hill allege in the lawsuit filed last week that Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co. didn’t have any built-in safety features for its XR430 Hog Wood Chipper.

Hill fell into the machine in March 2018 while working for American Walnut Co., which makes lumber products for gunstocks and furniture.

The manufacturer didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

