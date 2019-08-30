Family struggling with infertility prepares for embryo adoption

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– There are more than one million embryos in frozen storage.



20 years ago an organization pioneered embryo donation, which has resulted in more than 600 babies born into adoptive families.



It was just last year, the first couple in Springfield decided to do embryo adoption after struggling with infertility.



It’s been about 10 years since Nick and Amanda Polking first tried to start a family.



After visiting the doctor, they spent a year trying to track down why it wasn’t working. They were diagnosed with unexplained infertility.

The Polking’s were surprised to learn about another way to grow their family.

