Family remembers great grandmother who has passed away at 93-years-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Back in May of 2020, KOLR10 reported on a 93-year-old great grandmother’s surprise birthday party. Sadly, Pauline Medley passed away at her home with her family next to her.

A memorial service will be hosted for Pauline on Saturday, Jan 9. All of her kids and family members will be there to pay their respects.

“Mom was 93; she was ready to go,” said Pam Matney, Pauline’s daughter. “I’m happy for her. I’m happy that she’s in heaven, and she’s with her family and God. I’ll miss her. She told me every time we fought, we would get in an argument, and she’d say, you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone, little girl.”

