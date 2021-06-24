Family offers reward for missing Savannah cat

MARSHFIELD, Mo – A rare cat has gone missing in a Marshfield home.

On June 14th, Kim Peacock discovered that her nine-month-old Savannah cat, Xanthus, escaped out of her home.

Within a week and a half, several people have contacted her about seeing the rare breed cat in various locations around eastern Marshfield.

Like most Savannah cats, Xanthus is said to have spots on her similar to a leopard. He is slim, tall, and has large ears.

Peacock has offered a $500 reward for rescuing Xanthus.

To contact Peacock call 229-326-6508