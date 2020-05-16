Family of Springfield police officer Walsh receives support locally and nationally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The family of Officer Christopher Walsh, one of the four people killed in a gas station shooting, have seen offerings of support from around the country, including a non-profit from New York.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying the home mortgage in full for the family.

“He is what we call the foundation’s superhero,” said Trevor Tamsen, with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “He was in the U.S. Army, he served his country, he did two tours overseas, he comes home to serve his community. We found out about it, reached out to Sheri, informed her of what we would like to do, she’ll never have to make another mortgage payment ever again, and she can stay in her home forever.”

This foundation steps in when a first responder is killed in the line of duty, and their spouse and family are left behind. They pay off the family’s mortgage so the family doesn’t have to worry about losing their home and can grieve in peace.

In Springfield, the screen printing store “Greek Corner” donated $7,200 to the Walsh family by running a fundraiser selling t-shirts in Walsh’s honor.

The owner of Greek Corner, Jason Parke, wanted to support officers who protect the community but also has a special connection to Walsh.

“It’s a little special for me because my daughter and Officer Walsh’s daughter were in the same class at school this year,” said Parke. “So that was just an extra special way that we could help.”

Brandon Keene, with the Springfield Police Officers Association, also shares a connection with the fallen hero.

“I knew Walsh since he started here,” said Keene. “When he started at the police department I actually recruited him. Sat next to him at his graduation, I was there through his entire training. He’s a good guy. Good man. And he’s exactly what everybody wrote about.”

Other businesses, such as Metro Appliances and More, have also chipped in to offer their support.

Metro Appliances raised over $1,400 for the family through a raffle.