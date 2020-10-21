Family of man killed by tow truck files lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The family members of Matt Canovi has filed a lawsuit against Affordable Towing and tow truck driver Allen Gookin after Canovi died in a tow truck accident in May.

Court documents say on May 3rd, Canovi and one of his sons were traveling on Highway 65 near Chestnut Expressway when they got a flat tire and pulled to the side of the road. Canovi called Affordable Towing, and the company sent a driver to repair the vehicle or tow it.

Canvoi talked with the driver about the issue then started to return to his car. During that time, the tow truck driver started to back the truck towards the car and struck Canovi and drove over him, causing his death.

The lawsuit says Gookin was negligent and lists ten ways as to how and lists seven reasons how Affordable Towing was negligent.