Family of fatal house fire victim speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Family of 66-year-old Alice Hale are trying to understand how she died in a house fire.

Alice died in a house fire Monday night on West Lombard.

“She was a very lovely lady, and she also cared a lot about family. I mean, that was her whole thing. I mean, she knew done the line. She knew who are lineage from. I mean it was pictures all that I mean it was mostly I mean it was all about family,” says John Hale, her nephew.

John says his aunt wasn’t a bad person and wasn’t afraid to set someone straight.

“She wasn’t a bad person. She would tell you exactly what she thought. She wasn’t afraid to smack you on the mouth if you got out of line. I know as a little kid. She was very loving. Like I said, it was all about her family,” John says.

The family says Alice lived in that neighborhood her entire life, with many of her family members living nearby. Alice worked as a custodian with Springfield Public Schools; she retired in 2018.