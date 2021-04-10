Family, friends search for information in unsolved murder case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A family of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed nine months ago said they are done waiting for answers.

A march for Darrell Gott Junior was hosted in Springfield during the afternoon of April 10.

Gott was shot while driving near Washington Park on July 2, 2020. No arrests have been made in this case.

To bring attention to the case, Gott’s family and friends gathered at Washington Park asking anyone to come forward with information on the case.

Emily Meyer and Gott’s mother, Jackie Baker, said police have some leads but are actively looking for someone to come forward with information.

“We’re kind of at a place where we’re done sitting around, we’re done being quiet about it,” said Meyer. “So we’re just not going to, and we’re going to make it harder and harder for people to ignore what’s going on, and we’re going to get this case solved.”

The family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.