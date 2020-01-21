Family divided on who to cheer for during the Superbowl

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in two weeks, Feb. 2, but what if you lived in a divided sports household?

Well that’s happened to one family in Warrensburg.

The Stinson family is split down the middle. Jason’s family grew up in Northern California watching Joe Montana.

He’s rooting for the 49ers, but Jesse, Jason’s wife, is from Kansas City.

“It s so much fun," Jesse said. "I told Jason, probably six or eight weeks ago, this is probably what it s going to come to, It s going to be the Super Bowl. It s going to be the Chiefs. He kept telling me no, no, no. We`ll see.”

“If the Niners win, I’ ll be shooting fireworks outside and popping champagne," Jason said. "We ll see what she s doing. She ll probably be recording me doing that. If the Chiefs win, I`ll probably be pretty bummed out.”

The couple has two young children who will now have to watch their parents battle it out for bragging rights!