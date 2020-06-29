Family awoke to gunfire outside apartment, boy fatally shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a young boy was shot at a Kansas City apartment.

Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in an email that police were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday and were told a family member was driving the boy to a hospital.

The boy died a short time later.

People at the same apartment as the boy told police they awoke to gunshots coming from outside the home. They then found the boy wounded.

The name and age of the boy wasn’t immediately released.

Police say detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses, but no suspect information has been released.

