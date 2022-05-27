SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three women from Springfield: Stacy McCall, Sherill Levitt and Suzie Streeter disappeared on June 7, 1992. In the months following their disappearance, leads poured into the Springfield Police Department, but the women were never found and no one has been arrested. Investigators with SPD continue to work to find what happened to McCall, Levitt and Streeter.

The Springfield Police Department tweeted Friday morning that on June 7, 2022, the 30th anniversary of the women’s disappearance, the families of the women will hold a candlelight vigil in Springfield.

The vigil is scheduled to happen at 7:30 p.m. at the Victim’s Memorial Garden in Phelps Grove Park. Anyone who wants to attend should bring a blanket, chair, and battery-operated or safe candle, according to the tweet.

Springfield Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or (if you wish to remain anonymous) Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS.

We’ve uploaded some of our news coverage from the days and months following the disappearance of McCall, Levitt and Streeter to a playlist on our YouTube page, to give more insight into what the early days of the investigation looked like, and ways the community came together to help.

A reward fund was created for information leading to the location of the missing women or the prosecution of those responsible for their disappearance.