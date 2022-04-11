SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hy-Vee employees and first responders from the Springfield area will be distributing 300 hams to families in need Monday evening.

The Hams for the Holidays event will be held at The Fairbanks in Springfield. It begins at 5:00 p.m. and lasts until 7:00 p.m. or until all the hams are gone.

The Fairbanks is located at 1126 N. Broadway Avenue in Springfield.

A Facebook post by the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks said anyone who lines up their car will receive a ham and other grocery items. The post encourages families to line up early since supplies are limited.

In order to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, hams will be safely loaded into vehicles using a contactless drive-thru method to minimize physical contact.