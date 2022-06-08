CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Earlier today Osage Beach Fire Crews were sent to the area of Fort Leonard Wood Recreational Area to assist with a fallen tree on an RV with multiple people trapped inside.

When Fire Crews arrived on the scene, one person was pinned by the fallen tree inside the camper while the other managed to escape.

“Adding a multiple ton tree on top of a camper with a patient pinned truly increases the level of difficulty. Thanks to the professionalism and expertise of the crews, they were successful and caused no further harm to the victims.” said a Facebook post from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District. Crews used multiple sets of equipment including ‘jaws of life’, cribbing, airbags, and rescue jacks to safely displace the tree from the camper.

Both victims were transported to Lake Regional Hospital in stable condition.