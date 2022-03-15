SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in Springfield donated blood Tuesday in honor of Springfield Police Officer, Christopher Walsh, who was killed in the line of duty two years ago this week.

“Officer Walsh was killed in the line of duty, in fact, on this date two years ago,” said Chris Pilgrim, CBCO Media Relations Representative. “His wife, Sheri, wanted to do something meaningful for the community.”

Organizers with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said donating is at the top of mind for a lot of people following the Joplin police officer shootings.

“Whenever the shootings happened in the Joplin region, we sent blood to Freeman Health System immediately,” said Pilgrim. “They requested extra units of blood. We sent them immediately. Within about 20 minutes of getting a call from them, we were speeding units on the way.”

Pilgrim said these types of events show how critical blood donation is.

“If medical attention can be provided in that first hour, a person’s chances of survival go way, way up,” said Pilgrim. “Blood is a natural part of that. If somebody comes into a trauma center and needs blood, the blood has got to be there when it’s needed, immediately.”

He said they had a good turnout of donors on Tuesday.

“Especially these days, I think we need to let those officers know how much we respect them, how much we admire what they do,” said Diana Yates, who donated blood. “Anything we can do to bring more attention to that, I think is important.”

Yates, a nurse, said she sees how critical blood donations are.

“A lot of times we do use a tremendous amount of blood products on one patient, and to have more than one patient at a time need those blood products, it’s extremely important they be available when they’re needed,” said Yates.

There will be another blood drive on Friday at CBCO honoring Springfield officer Aaron Pearson who was wounded in the line of duty in 2015.

Pilgrim said there’s currently a blood drive running through Friday in Joplin to honor the officers who died and were injured.