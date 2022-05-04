JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri officers who died in the line of duty during 2021 will be honored Saturday, May 7.

One of the officers being honored is Independence, Missouri Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was shot and killed while on duty in September 2021. Officer Madrid-Evans was an organ donor, and one of his kidneys went to Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe. Officer Priebe was hurt while on the job when he was hit by a car outside police headquarters in 2020.

The officers who will be honored are:

John Michael Bowe – On Jan. 27, 2021, Missouri Department of Corrections Officer John Michael

Bowe died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty at the Eastern

Correctional Center in Pacific.

Leslie Lee Lentz – On July 1, 2021, Missouri Department of Corrections Lt. Leslie Lee Lentz died

from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty at the Ozark Correctional

Center in Fordland.

Sonny Lee Orbin Sr. – On July 18, 2021, Missouri Department of Corrections Officer Sonny Lee

Orbin Sr. died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty at the

Women’s Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center in Vandalia.

Robert Lewis Welch III – On July 22, 2021, Missouri Department of Corrections Officer Robert

Lewis Welch III died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty at

the Women’s Eastern Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center in Vandalia.

John Richard Bullard Jr. – On Aug. 11, 2021, Independence Police Department Sgt. John Richard

Bullard Jr. died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. Bullard

was a founding member of the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.

Dennis Keith Bennett – On Aug. 12, 2021, Missouri Department of Corrections Officer Dennis

Keith Bennett died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty at the

South Central Correctional Center in Licking.

Blaize Alyxander Madrid-Evans – On Sept. 15, 2021, Independence Police Department Officer

Blaize Alyxander Madrid-Evans was mortally wounded when he was ambushed by a gunman as he

performed a residence check for a parole violator.

Matthew Logan Davis – On Sept. 28, 2021, Iron County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Logan Davis

died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Antonio A. Valentine – On Dec. 1, 2021, St. Louis County Police Department Detective Antonio A.

Valentine was fatally injured in a motor vehicle crash with a vehicle refusing to stop for other officers.

Lonnie R. Lejeune – On Dec. 10, 2021, Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Lonnie R. Lejeune died

from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

John David Luck – On Dec. 28, 2021, Missouri Department of Corrections Probation and Parole

Officer John David Luck died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of

duty.

Officers whose deaths in the line of duty were recently confirmed will also be honored:

Oscar Edwin Hornberger – On April 19, 1930, Perry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Constable

Oscar Edwin Hornberger was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow officer as they participated in a

raid on an illegal liquor manufacturing operation.

Chris Freeman – On Aug. 29, 1941, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Freeman

suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after responding to a call and taking a motorist into custody.

Herman Sewing – On May 24, 1947, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Herman Sewing was at a motor

vehicle accident scene working to free a motorist pinned in his vehicle, which was in a culvert, when

he and the motorist were fatally struck by a tractor-trailer.

Charles Lee Burns – On Dec. 30, 1966. Camden County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Charles Lee

Burns was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on U.S. 54 while he and another deputy were

transporting three juvenile prisoners

Saturday’s ceremony is scheduled to happen at 10:00 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt will join family and friends of those officers who died while on duty. Law enforcement from across the state will also attend.

On Friday, May 6, there will be a candlelight vigil at the memorial at 8:00 p.m. The capitol dome will be lit in blue both nights to honor the fallen officers.