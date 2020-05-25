Fallen military personal honored despite the pandemic

“On Memorial Day, we pause to remember, honor, and express our gratitude to all those Americans who lost their lives in uniform.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Today, we are honoring those who have died defending our freedom.

Things look a little different, with public ceremonies canceled because of the coronavirus.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin visited Green Lawn Funeral Homes.

There are two veterans who work at Green Lawn handing out flags to families of veterans.

They say it gives families and friends a sense of pride, being able to say their father, son or anybody, served our country.

And over at the Springfield National Cemetery, there was a wreath-laying ceremony this morning to honor our fallen heroes.

They were unable to provide a traditional ceremony due to COVID-19.

But they were able to honor them in a different way.

“It is true memorial day is somewhat different as we fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said John Daniels, the National Cemetery’s administrative officer, “we do not gather as we normally would to honor our nation’s heroes, but we can continue to honor them by spending a quiet moment paying homage to their courage and sacrifice.”