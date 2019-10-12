Fall festivals happening October 11 and 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are a few fall festivals happening this weekend.

If you drive east of Springfield on Highway 60 you can check out the Cabool Farm Fest.

This festival kicked off today but the fun continues tomorrow inside the Ozarks Expo Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s filled with vintage farm equipment, live entertainment, craft vendors, tractor pulls and much more.

Or you can drive south of Springfield on Highway 65 to check out the Hollister Grape and Fall Festival.

This one lasts all-day, kicking off at 10 a.m. and going until 10 p.m. on historic Downing Street.

Live entertainment, food and craft booths and a kid zone are only a few of the things you will see there.

The festival features a grape stomp in the afternoon and street dance at night.