Fall festivals adjust to stay open during COVID-19 pandemic

BRANSON, Mo. — Fall festivals are still happening in 2020, but they are different with some added safety precautions to protect visitors from COVID-19.

Jessica Luthardt, the executive director of the Downtown Branson Betterment Association, organized the 47th Autumn Daze Festival.

“We’re just following those CDC guidelines, making sure we have plenty of hand sanitizing stations,” said Luthardt. “We have arrows to make sure people are going one way under the tent and out and to keep that social distance.”

Another big difference is the several new vendors, including Linda Cherry, owner of the Crystal Fish.

“This show definitely filled up because we did see a lot of vendors that weren’t doing other shows that were not happening,” said Cherry.

The Autumn Daze Festival will continue through Saturday, Sept. 19.

“Most of them are handcrafted items,” said Luthardt. “They work very hard all year to prepare for their festivals for the year and they just haven’t had the opportunity to sell and this is their livelihood.”