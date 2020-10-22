Fall colors: what causes them?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fall colors are now starting to peak and some may wonder what exactly causes this to happen.

Why do leaves change color?

Mild fall temperatures and shorter days signal to trees that winter is coming.

In summer, leaves produce chlorophyll which is a pigment that causes the green color.

In fall, chlorophyll production stops revealing yellow and orange pigments that are underneath.

Yellow and orange pigments are called carotenoids.

In some species, fall triggers the production of red and purple pigments called anthocyanins.

Anthocyanins are a type of sugar that is absorbed into the tree to help it survive the winter.

Leaves fall from the tree when a layer of cells form at the base of the leaf.

These cells are called the abscission layer and cause the leaf to detach from the tree.

The intensity of fall color depends on cool, but not freezing, temperatures, sunny days, and water supplies throughout the year.

