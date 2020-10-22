Fall colors: what causes them?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fall colors are now starting to peak and some may wonder what exactly causes this to happen.
Why do leaves change color?
- Mild fall temperatures and shorter days signal to trees that winter is coming.
- In summer, leaves produce chlorophyll which is a pigment that causes the green color.
- In fall, chlorophyll production stops revealing yellow and orange pigments that are underneath.
- Yellow and orange pigments are called carotenoids.
- In some species, fall triggers the production of red and purple pigments called anthocyanins.
- Anthocyanins are a type of sugar that is absorbed into the tree to help it survive the winter.
- Leaves fall from the tree when a layer of cells form at the base of the leaf.
- These cells are called the abscission layer and cause the leaf to detach from the tree.
- The intensity of fall color depends on cool, but not freezing, temperatures, sunny days, and water supplies throughout the year.
