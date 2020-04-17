Faith organizations and the city of Springfield working together in new initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In times of crisis, like the one we are in now, people often turn to their faith for hope.

A new initiative is now connecting the city of Springfield with faith organizations around town.

The initiative was put together by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, and the United Way of the Ozarks, which are the three largest nonprofit organizations called the “philanthropy row.”

Every Thursday since three weeks ago, congregational leaders around Springfield communicate with the city and each other through a zoom call.

Topics discussed during these meetings include coordinating support for the community’s spiritual and mental health, conducting supply drives to serve the most vulnerable in our community, and talk about the best ways to practice faith while also social distancing.

“City government and county government expressed in their own ways the need for staying connected to the faith communities, they recognize how interconnected the faith community is, and the energy that exists within the faith community to tackle some pretty heavy lifting,” said Mark Struckhoff, co-chair of the Have Faith Initiative.

If you are a part of the faith community and want to participate in these meetings, you can contact the United Way of the Ozarks.