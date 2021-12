SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Fairbanks Bike Shop will be having its annual winter clearance sale Saturday, December 4.



The shop has around 50 used bikes in good condition that are ready to ride.



Prices start at only $5 and a few children’s bikes the shop will be giving away. Adult bikes will range from $25 to $50.



The Fairbanks Bike Shop is part of the Drew Lewis Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves the Grant Beach area and beyond.