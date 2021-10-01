Fair Grove Fire Department awarded new rescue tube

FAIR GROVE, Mo.- Nationwide recently awarded the Fair Grove Fire Department a new grain rescue tube.

The rescue tube is given out as part of a safety program that Nationwide promotes around the country. So far, there have been four grain tubes used to save lives.

The Fire Department did a training demonstration with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety.

Fire Chief Randall Hoskins says this rescue tube is much needed in the community.

“We are seeing a large growth in crops, and that leads to an increase in the bins. And as we drive through our district, we have recognized the increase in these bins, and therefore we recognize an increase in that risk. We always try to be proactive. So we wanted to make sure we got ahead of it, just in case. That way, we’re prepared in case of any emergency that we may need to answer,” says Hoskins.

Chief Hoskins hopes the training will make the team more prepared for any situation.