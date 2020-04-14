FAA awards Missouri $152 million to help 75 airports deal with COVID-19

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has announced today the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award more than $152 million in airport aid to 75 Missouri airports to help respond to the coronavirus. The funding is part of a newly-created grant program linked to recent enactment of a coronavirus stimulus package.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The federal aid aims to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to COVID-19. The funds are available for airport capital expenses, operating costs, including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

View a list of Missouri airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

