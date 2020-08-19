Extra school options in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As school districts modify their curriculums due to COVID-19, more and more parents or legal guardians are stressing about childcare. Luckily, they are some options people in Springfield can look into.

Commercial interior design and contract furniture company Grooms Office Environments is building and donating a separate classroom for Springfield Public Schools students to learn in when they’re not seated in school. Jonathan Garard, a Springfield Public Schools parent, is owner of the company.

“When, as parents, you find out that your schedule for students is two days in the classroom and three days at home, it creates a lot of challenges,” Garard said. “A lot of questions, really. How do we go about accomplishing a really good quality education school year experience in light of the fact that our kids are home often unattended. When parents are working, have their own challenges, really it seemed like an impossible situation.”

Garard says that’s how this idea came about. Himself and his wife Audrey have two boys, one’s 11, the other is 13. When they heard about SPS’ plans, they said “we’ve got to do something.”

“And, this is it,” Garard said.

The company calls the project an “offsite classroom.” It’s located on 1249 E Montclair Street. Grooms Office Environments began building two weeks ago, and it’ll welcome students come this Monday.

The classroom’s capacity is 14 students. 12 students are currently registered. The space is intended for grades 5-7. There will be one teacher, who Garard says is qualified for the job. The teacher has experience teaching in elementary school and middle school, which includes some schools in SPS. The teacher has also taught outside of the district.

“A full education background,” Garard said. “Everything that you would look for in a teacher.”

There’s two rooms – one‘s a classroom, and the other’s a lounge.

On Monday and Tuesday, one half of virtual learners will be in, and on Thursday and Friday, vice versa. On Wednesday, both groups will gather. The schedule runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Two spaces are still available. It costs $25 a day to get your kid involved. You can contact Jonathan and/or Audrey Garard on Facebook to learn more.











This next option is available to CoxHealth employees and its university partners: Evangel University, Ozarks Technical Community College and Drury University. CoxHealth in Springfield launched a school care program that begins this Monday, August 24.

The program is open to students in grades K-6. It will run five days a week, Monday to Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“As soon as it was announced that there were some school districts not offering five-day seated options, we knew immediately we just had to take action and take care of our workforce,” CoxHealth system director of recruitment and retention Celeste Cramer said.

Cramer says a nurse will be on-site during the program, and university partners will help tutor students and provide proctor support. CoxHealth also partnered with Burrell Behavioral Health, and the mental health provider will provide on-site behavioral health support. Overall, 40 CoxHealth employees are involved in the program. Cramer says university partners will supplement that number.

“I think we immediately realized there was a need,” Cramer said. “We didn’t want to just provide a daycare for students. We really need that virtual learning support. So, immediately, our vice president reached out to [Evangel, OTC and Drury] to see if they would be able to help.”

As of August 18, 2020, Cramer says there are 150 students enrolled in this program. Cramer says as new hires come in or school districts change their offerings, CoxHealth will be able to change that amount. In addition to the 150 students, the healthcare provider also has 65 students signed up for drop-in care.

“So, if their parent gets called into work unexpectedly on a virtual day, they’re able to just drop off their child that day,” Cramer said.

To go along with this program, Cramer says CoxHealth has a “very affordable” sliding scale fee for parents. She says at the absolute maximum, a parent would pay $35 a day regardless of the amount of children they have. The cost includes meals and snacks.

“A lot of employees will end up not paying anything at all,” Cramer said. “If anyone else struggles at all with the cost, we have a Heroes Fund that was funded by donations to help supplement. We do not want finances to be a barrier. We know that for parents who have school-aged children, they weren’t anticipating daycare fees and we didn’t want this to be a hinderance to them.”

Several spaces at the Meyer Center will be used for the program, but the fitness center will temporarily close over the next few months. Cramer says the program has a comprehensive entrance process. Parents will drop their kids off, staff will take their temperature, ask them questions and ensure the student gets to their classroom safely. The same thing will happen at the end of the day – staff will escort kids to their parents. To limit exposure, parents and visitors won’t be allowed inside.

“One thing that’s exciting is because we are a hospital system, we have a really robust infection prevention team with MD’s, nurses and a whole bunch of other staff,” Cramer said. “They’re overseeing the program to ensure that we are upholding safe distancing between students, and doing everything possible to prevent the spread of infection.”

CoxHealth is still taking registrations for the program. You can call Cox Learning Center South at 417-269-6775.