Extended-stay motel in Branson closing its doors

BRANSON, Mo. — The owner of an extended stay motel in Branson is scurrying to get housing for tenants in 20 units who are being forced to move out.

The owner of Queen Anne I off of the strip, Teresa Patrini, says there’s just no way she can come up with more than $50,000 needed for repairs by the deadline of November 19.

“So, we’re just focused right now on getting these people someplace out of the cold and where they can have a home,” Patrini said.

Rebecca Hall, a single mother of an 11-year-old daughter, is working and going to school. She lived in one of the 20 units occupied at the Queen Anne I Motel.

“So, I’m out of the extended-stay system and I know for a fact that I would not have been able to do that on my own,” Hall said.

Patrini says the property has been going downhill for about six months and a breach of trust from a third-party management company, has made the task of maintaining it, too tall.

Because of help from other property owners, as well as the city, police, fire and The Salvation Army, the owner has been able to rehome almost all of her tenants with some even getting an upgrade.

“Teresa was very open and helpful and she spoke on my behalf and got me into a one-bedroom apartment,” Hall said.

Patrini says they have found housing for 18 of her 20 units.