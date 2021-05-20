Explosion at Marshfield propane facility determined accidental

MARSHFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri Division of Fire Safety has ruled the fire at the Kosan Crisplant Missouri Inc. propane facility on May 13 was accidental.

The division says the fire started outside the facility near a loading dock where small propane cylinders were prepared for reconditioning.

According to a press release, the fire led to several cylinders exploding. After investigating and talking to witnesses, authorities could not eliminate the cause being a spark from a dropped cylinder igniting propane.

The Marshfield fire chief Ozarks First when fire crews arrived on the scene, there were around 10,000 small 20-pound propane tanks on fire that were going airborne as they exploded.

Chief Michale Taylor told Ozarks First that the Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Department of Transportation, and U.S. Homeland Security are all investigating the incident along with state fire officials.