Experts say gas prices increasing from COVID-19, not shut down pipeline

Gas prices are shown on a Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Commodities like plastic, paper, sugar and grains are all getting more expensive as demand outpaces supply. Companies are also paying more for shipping as fuel costs rise and ports experience longer delays because of congestion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The average price for gas surpassed $3 per gallon. It has been nearly 7 years since gas prices have been this high.

As states in the southeast and along the east coast struggle with a pipeline shutdown and panic buying, will the Ozarks feel the impact?

While many are likely pointing fingers at the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, experts at Gas Buddy say rising prices are actually related to COVID-19 recovery.

People spending less time at home, and more time on the road are pushing everything back to normal, including costs at the pump.

Experts also say people hoarding gasoline is the primary factor for shortages for eastern states.

The pipeline was taken offline last week when hackers targeted its computer systems.

Locals in the industry say the problem is only regional. Here in Springfield, gas is flowing as usual and refineries in nearby Kansas and Oklahoma likely won’t feel the impacts.

Gas Buddy also says a large part of the Colonial Pipeline system is back online and much of the rest of expected to be restarted by the end of the week.