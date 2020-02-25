Expert on Autism speaks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Advocates in the Ozarks heard from a national expert on autism tonight.

Dr. Temple Grandin spoke to dozens of people at the Historic Fox Theater on The Square in Springfield.

Grandin has written several books on autism and animal behavior and uses her own experiences as someone with autism to inspire her writing.

Organizers hope Grandin’s appearance will help influence people, programs and policies.

“We are learning more and more about autism and those that are on the spectrum,” said Karla Deaver, with the MU Extension. “And it’s just really important for us to be open to those learning opportunities. so that we can educate ourselves as professionals as well as help those.

Dr. Grandin’s appearance was sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension, the History Museum on The Square, Stars for Autism and Greene County 4-H for All.