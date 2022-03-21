SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning the week of April 4, 2022, MoDOT and contractor crews will begin working on West Bypass (U.S. Route 160) in Springfield. The project also includes intersection improvements at West Bypass and Kearney Street.

The new driving surface will be installed between Interstate 44 and James River Freeway. Crews will also install a new guardrail in certain areas. All of the work will be done at night.

In addition to the resurfacing project, crews will install a new right turn lane at westbound West Bypass and Eastbound Kearney Street. Other right turn lanes will be widened. This work will be done during the day and nighttime hours.

Here are the traffic impacts drivers can expect:

Nighttime lane closures on Route 160 where crews are resurfacing roadway

Daytime and nighttime lane closures at the intersection of Route 160 (West Bypass) and Route 744 (Kearney Street)

Drivers will encounter flaggers where crews are working

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

During higher traffic volume times, expect occasional delays

No signed detour

Drivers may need to seek alternate routes to get to their destinations

The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. The cost of the project is $3.8 million.