UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed the crash was fatal and only one car was involved.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A crash slowed traffic on eastbound Interstate 44 Saturday afternoon. According to MoDOT’s traveler information map, the crash was reported just after 5:00 p.m.

The collision happened on Interstate 44 west of Midwest Equipment & Supply on S State Highway N.

Traffic Eastbound is moving slowly. West Republic Fire and Missouri Highway Patrol are on scene.

We have reached out to Missouri State Highway Patrol for more information and will update this story as we learn more.