Execution of convicted killer Russell Bucklew

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An anti-death penalty vigil happened in downtown Springfield around noon October 1, 2019.

The vigil was a part of a protest against Russell Bucklew’s execution.

The convicted killer’s execution is scheduled to happen within a 24-hour window starting at 6 p.m.

A jury convicted Bucklew of first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary back in the ’90s. His execution was first scheduled in 2014, he was then granted a stay of execution.

Earlier today Governor Parson denied him clemency.

Dee Wampler a felony criminal trial attorney said, “we all have health problems but that didn’t stop him in shooting and murdering somebody and kidnapping or raping. At that particular time, I guess he was healthy enough to do that. So whether he’s healthy now or not, or in perfect health, no law says you have to be in perfect health in order to be executed.”

Donna Walmsley, SGF Missourians for alternatives to the death penalty said, “I would feel strongly about anyone being executed by our state government when it is not necessary for public safety.”

If Bucklew is executed within the next 24 hours the Missouri NAACP is threating a human rights investigation.

This is a developing story.